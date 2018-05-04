National Trophy setback for Wightlink Warriors

The Wightlink Warriors' National Trophy campaign suffered another setback last night when the much-fancied Mildenhall Fen Tigers ran out easy winners at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium 59-31

The Warriors went into the meeting knowing they would have to cover for the absence of their number one rider Ben Morley and enlisted former favourite Mark Baseby as the guest.

But unlike last week, Baseby struggled for points, and while Ben Hopwood, Scott Campos and Danno Verge again worked hard for the home side, meaningful support was again missing, with new signing Shaun Tedham failing to trouble the scorers in his first meeting of the season.

Mildenhall were particularly impressive on their first team outing of the year.

Solid scoring throughout the side, spearheaded by big guns Josh Bailey and Danny Ayres, was the cornerstone of the victory, topped off by a five-ride maximum from gilt-edged 15-year-old Drew Kemp highlighting the potency and potential of this youthful Fen Tigers side.

After the meeting, Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop said, 'Wow that was some performance from our visitors and emphasises just why they are most people’s choice for the league title this year.

'Drew Kemp’s performance was outstanding for one so young”.

The Warriors must now regroup ahead of another trip to fortress Eastbourne on Saturday in the National Trophy, which will be followed by the Wightlink Wizards taking to the track for their first Southern Development League fixture.