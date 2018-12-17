New recruit Georgie Wood will be a real gem for Wightlink Warriors

Wightlink Warriors have lauded the arrival of new recruit Georgie Wood.

The high-scoring Eastbourne Eagle is to ride at number one for the Isle of Wight speedway team in the 2019 season after the Warriors made a surprise swoop, writes Rob Dyer.

Wood, 25, has been given an opportunity to combine his Championship duties at newly-promoted Eastbourne with a starring role on the island in the National League.

He is no stranger to Warrior fans having been an influential member of visiting Eastbourne teams over several seasons and now as one of the top five riders in the division, the Maidstone based man will be part of a fearsome spearhead with the returning Ben Morley.

Warriors team manager Jackie Vatcher is predicting big things and said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to confirm that Georgie Wood is coming to the Island in 2019.

‘He has always ridden our track well and on many occasions has been a thorn in our side. He is now one of the best riders in this league with plenty of experience on all the National League tracks and we are hopeful he will improve our consistency away from home.

‘The management team here have spoken about getting Georgie over previously and now with Eastbourne moving up, the time was right to approach him and I must say he has been a pleasure to deal with. I can’t wait to get working with him – he will be a real gem.’

Wood arrives on board with the island team boasting a superb record. He won the league title last year with the Eagles and is a quadruple Knock-Out Cup winner.

The Warriors will be hoping those successes carry over and Wood is in no doubt this move will be good for his career.

He said: ‘It took a bit of time to find out the Eagles were going to step up a league and I have been lucky enough to be offered a team place down at Arlington.

‘With the various rule changes I didn’t know if I could still do National League but when the Warriors phoned and explained things I was happy to say yes to riding at Smallbrook.

‘To be really sharp I need to be riding two or three times a week so combining two teams is ideal. It’s good to be sorted out before Christmas and I now have plenty of time to plan out the season ahead.’