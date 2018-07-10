Ricky Stevens bemoans engine failure at Knockhill

Ricky Stevens revealed his frustration as engine failure halted his progress in the British Sidecar Championship at Knockhill.

The Portsmouth driver was forced to sit out the third race of the last weekend’s event in Fife, Scotland.

Having finished fourth in the opening two contests of the championship’s fifth round, Stevens and passenger Ryan Charlwood were hopeful of a big finish.

But it was not to be and they remained fourth in the standings ahead of Brands Hatch on July 20-22.

Stevens, who welcomed Charlwood back on board the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar following injury, said: ‘Having Ryan back was great and in qualifying we completed a lot of laps.

‘Races one and two were solid for us and then came the engine problem.

‘We knew we were improving all weekend, so this was disappointing to say the least.’

Stevens and Charlwood were third on the grid for race one after completing 19 laps of the 1.2 mile circuit in qualifying.

They finished fourth as championship leaders Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark toasted victory.

With the grid reversed for race two, they produced some good manoeuvres to claim fourth again.

Charlwood, who was injured a Cadwell Park at the end of June, added: ‘I was pleased to be back but to do all those laps and to miss the third race was very disappointing.’