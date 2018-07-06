Slow start proves costly as Warrirors bow to Kings

THE Wightlink Warriors suffered defeat at the hands of Kent Kings in their National League meeting at the Andrew Younie Stadium on Thursday night.

As had been the case some six weeks ago when the Kings last visited the island, the hosts were slow to start which allowed the visitors to establish an early 12-point lead after just five heats.

That head start proved too big an obstacle for the Warriors to overcome.

But it turned out to be a valiant effort from the home side, who had several riders carrying knocks from recent accidents.

A healthy crowd were treated to some all-action racing with plenty of passing from both sides.

Warriors new-boy Alfie Bowtell was again aggressive and assured, with just one defeat in five races.

Ben Morley, clearly suffering from his recent wrist dislocation, kept plugging away manfully - as did all the side right down to the reserves.

Kent were well served by Jack Hampshire and surprise packet Taylor Hampshire, while their top man, Luke Bowen, had a night of frustration.

He was twice penalised for delaying the start of races.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop was not disheartened by his team’s determined display.

He said: ‘That was a super speedway meeting full of good racing from everyone, spiced with a little controversy.

‘But from our perspective another disappointing home reversal.

‘You could see a couple of our guys weren’t 100 per cent and considering the buffeting they’ve taken recently I’m not surprised.

‘Nevertheless, I am proud of the way they kept at it and I cannot fault their commitment’.

Scorers:

Warriors – Ben Morley 10+2, Rider Replacement for Chris Widman, Scott Campos 7, Danno Verge 5, Alfie Bowtell 14, William O’Keefe 3, Shaun Tedham 3+3, Jamie Cousins 0.

Kings – Luke Bowen 7+2, Taylor Hampshire 10+1, Jack Thomas 13, Anders Rowe 7+1, Nathan Stoneman 6, Nick Laurence 0, Alex Spooner 5+1.