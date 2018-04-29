Teen talent commits to Wightlink Warriors

Hot prospect Chad Wirtzfeld has committed his immediate future to racing on the Isle of Wight.

The 14-year-old Blandford-based talent’s progress has gathered pace with regular tuition and practice in the My First Skid school at the Smallbrook Stadium.

Chad Wirtzfield in action. Picture: Sportography

He has caught the eye of Great Britain youth manager Neil Vatcher, along with continental grasstrack and longtrack promoters who are keen to have him in their prestige events.

However Wirtzfeld sees his immediate future as part of the Wightlink Wizards development squad and, in time, representing the Warriors – the club’s National League outfit.

Already mascot for the Warriors, the teenager will be eligible to ride competitively in the Southern Development League and National League when he turns 15 in August.

With tremendous support from his family, Wirtzfeld – who has been riding bikes since the age of eight – confirmed his wish to represent the Wizards and Warriors just as soon as he is eligible.

And that is music to the ears of Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop, who has been a constant source of help and advice in the young racer’s development.

He said: ‘Martin (Widman) and I are absolutely delighted Chad has committed to the Wizards and Warriors going forward.

‘We have worked extensively with him over the past two years via My First Skid and in his role as the club’s mascot.

‘We have seen him improve rapidly over the past six months – on and off the track.

‘Chad has terrific backing, a real hunger to succeed and we believe we can develop him further so he can reach his full potential and establish speedway as his career.’

Meanwhile, a new date has been announced for the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy.

The event will now take place on Thursday, May 17 and will replace the Warriors’ challenge fixture against Weymouth.

The original meeting had to be postponed at the beginning of May because of the bad weather.

The Warriors were knocked out of the Knockout Cup at the hands of Eastbourne Eagles last week.