AN EVENING of live wrestling will be taking place in Gosport next month.

Professional wrestlers will be showcasing their talents at Thorngate Hall in Bury Road on Friday, February 23.

Doors will open at 7pm, with the first bell at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale at £10 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for a family of four.

To book tickets people can contact Thorngate Halls on (023) 9251 0012.