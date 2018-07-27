Vatcher salutes guest riders after solid win

JACKIE VATCHER lauded Wightlink Warriors’ guest riders after her side delivered their biggest victory of the season.

The Isle of Wight outfit put Buxton Hitmen to the sword on Thursday night. They clinched a 58-32 win in the National League at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium.

With the hosts’ top-two riders, Ben Morley and Alfie Bowtel, missing the clash, guest riders Danny Ayres and Taylor Hampshire were drafted in. And the pair inspired the Warriors to success by racking up 31 points between them.

Vatcher waxed lyrical about the duos performances after her outfit’s victory.

The team manager said: ‘There was good work from everyone.

‘With our top two missing, I looked long and hard at the options to cover their big points. Danny was always top of the guest list as he goes so well here.

‘With Chris Widman also missing it gave me the chance to bring in Taylor. He has been terrific here in recent weeks and I’m delighted the plan worked out.

‘A big thank you to both Danny and Taylor who gave us everything and I just want to thank the fans whose vocal support was a tremendous boost to the riders.’

Ayres has a reputation of being fast and aggressive at the Island track and was unbeaten throughout the fixture.

Meanwhile, talented teenager Hampshire showed great hunger to gather points with some sharp starting and fast passing when required.

There were also valuable contributions from reserve Shaun Tedham and Jamie Bursill, while Scott Campos was as dependable as ever for the hosts.