Watch Wightlink Warriors and Wizards go through their paces during practice day

Speedway co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman have announced the club’s press and practice day will take place on Thursday, April 4 at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde.

In order to meet local planning regulations, the session will run from 11am to 3pm, with the media, sponsors and supporters invited to come along and watch the Wightlink Warriors and Wizards go through their paces, writes Rob Dyer.

A full timetable for the day will be issued nearer the date.

The season proper gets under way a week later on Thursday, April 11 with the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy commencing at 7pm.