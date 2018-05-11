Wightlink Warriors take the sting out of Coventry Bees

THE Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors made it two home league wins out of two on Thursday after they gradually took the sting out of the Coventry Bees by providing 12 race winners.

There was good news overnight that skipper Ben Hopwood was planning to race despite a troublesome knuckle injury.

However, pre-match preparation was hampered when Adam Portwood phoned in mid-morning to say that through a combination of factors, he would not be able to race.

That created another opportunity for Jamie Sealey to have a run-out at reserve.

Coventry were expected to provide stern opposition and the opening five races saw honours even – that after Sealey slid off at high speed in heat two.

He attempted a further, obviously painful ride, but then withdrew from the match on medical advice.

In a meeting full of cut-and-thrust action, it was good to see the Warriors making fast starts and then battling through from behind when necessary.

As with the Belle Vue fixture a month ago, this was a very sound team performance with points coming from all areas.

Ben Morley recorded another immaculate maximum, Danno Verge battled for every point, Chris Widman had his best meeting of the season, Shaun Tedham was effective at reserve and Hopwood and Scott Campos were both dependable and spectacular when required.

After the meeting, co-promoter Barry Bishop praised the team. He said: ‘We saw this as a must-win meeting following some disappointing home results and I am delighted with our riders’ positive attitude.

Losing Jamie was a blow, but Shaun worked hard to provide cover and overall our teamwork both on and off track was excellent.’

WARRIORS: Ben Morley 15, Danno Verge 4, Scott Campos 10+1, Chris Widman 7+1, Ben Hopwood 10, Shaun Tedham 4+1, Jamie Sealey 0.

BEES: Connor Mountain 11, Luke Harris 3+1, Jon Armstrong 6, Luke Ruddick 7+3, Danny Phillips 6, Jamie Halder 3+2, Ryan MacDonald 4+1.

Meanwhile, the Warriors and Wizards have launched an incentive for current fans to introduce their friends to speedway and the Warrior Way at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde.

The offer will allow supporters to quite literally bring their mates as guests of the club and introduce them to the sport.

All requests for guests to be admitted on a complimentary basis must be made from an existing supporter via email to speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk or the club’s Facebook page: Island Speedway’s Wight Warriors.

The idea is for speedway fans to show their friends and family the fun-packed adventure on offer on a Thursday night in the hope that they will then become regulars.

Every supporter can bring an additional family as their guests (2 adults plus kids) as long as the supporter contacts the club by email or Facebook before 3.30pm on race day.

Bishop added: ‘I hope that fans will use this opportunity to introduce their friends and families to the Warrior Way and the Thursday night fun.’