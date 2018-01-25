Williams becomes a Wightlink Wizard

The Wightlink Wizards have handed the first Southern Development League (SDL)team spot to 20-year-old islander and My First Skid student Morgan Williams.

Morgan, who only took up speedway a year ago, said ‘I am exceedingly grateful for this opportunity.

‘It is amazing to think that as recently as two years ago, I hadn’t even heard of speedway, despite living less than five miles from Smallbrook Stadium for every year of my life!

‘I started riding a bike when the My First Skid School started on the island, and thanks to the dedication and knowledge of the instructors I have progressed quickly.

‘It will be an absolute dream to represent the island as a Wizard in the upcoming season of the SDL.

‘I look forward to developing as a rider, and hopefully scoring some points for us in the process.

‘I’ve seen how exposure to this league has helped develop riders such as Jamie Sealey throughout last season, and hope that I can progress in the same way.’

Wizard’s co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘Martin Widman and I are delighted to announce Morgan as the first rider for our SDL squad.

‘Morgan is a perfect example of our vision to find and develop islanders to race speedway through the island’s speedway school My First Skid.

‘He has shown a very quick grasp of riding speedway, now we need to teach him to race and the SDL is a perfect way to do this.

‘Morgan is also a fine young man who has embraced the Warrior Way ethos to the community where he has worked on the track, attended shows, events and anything involving the Warriors.

‘We wish him every success as he embarks upon a year to make his mark in speedway.

‘We are delighted to introduce our first Wizard, Morgan Williams.’

If you would like to support the first Wizard get in touch at speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk