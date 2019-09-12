Part-time spinner Felix bags five in stunning Hampshire victory

Part-timer spinner Felix Organ sent Hampshire to their first County Championship win in eight games as his maiden five-wicket haul condemned Surrey to a whopping 272-run defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Usually an opening batsman, Organ celebrated figures of five for 25 on his fifth first-class appearance– having only come on to bowl due to the umpires declaring it too dark for fast bowling.

Organ, who had scored a half-century earlier in the match, dismissed Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr and Jordan Clark as Surrey were skittled for 151.

Hampshire, who hadn’t tasted Championship victory since winning on the Isle of Wight in May, took 21 points to reigning champions Surrey’s three.

It was also Hampshire's first victory over Surrey at the Ageas Bowl and their first at home since 1994.

Surrey were given an imposing target of 424 in a smidgen under five sessions, knowing that a solid start was needed to platform any hopes of victory.

But that didn’t come as Keith Barker struck with his first delivery, the seventh of the innings, as Dean Elgar was caught behind while attempting to leave.

In the fifth over, Kyle Abbott found Scott Borthwick nicking through to Lewis McManus’ gloves.

That left the visitors 12 for two, and it became 37 for three six overs later as Mark Stoneman walked across his stumps and Ian Holland dislodged his leg stump.

Ollie Pope caressed a fine 40 but he too edged Abbott behind – the England hopeful furious with his nothing shot as he trudged back to the dressing room.

As bad light descended, the umpires advised that only slow bowling could be utilised, which Organ used to his advantage.

The 20-year-old off-spinner wouldn’t have been too proud of the long hop that Foakes lunged to Sam Northeast at mid-wicket but beautifully deceived Smith before McManus stumped him.

Organ then lured Clarke into an attacking hoick, which picked out Holland at deep midwicket, and McKerr was lbw.

Clark top-edged to Fidel Edwards to give Organ his fifth and Liam Dawson castled Morne Morkel for his 200th first-class wicket to wrap up the three-day triumph.

Earlier, McManus (61) and Dawson (88)both completed half-centuries as Hampshire extended their lead with 100 day three runs.

Dawson, 39 overnight, reached the milestone first from 82 balls, before McManus followed in two deliveries more slightly later – the pair putting on 117 for the seventh wicket before the second new ball dismissed them.

Hampshire 149 & 436 & beat Surrey 163 & 151 by 272 runs.