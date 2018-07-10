Pompey team selection ‘kick in the teeth’ for Moneyfields

Have your say

Moneyfields chairman Paul Gregory has expressed his huge disappointment with the team Pompey are sending for the pre-season friendly at Dover Road.

Gregory was under the impression the Football League club’s squad would include some senior players.

However he was informed yesterday Pompey would be fielding a side made up of Academy players for tonight’s match (7.45pm).

'It is a huge kick in the teeth for us,' said the Moneys chairman.

'I didn't expect Portsmouth to send a full first team but we thought they would include some recognisable names.

'After all the effort the club has put into organising the occasion it is a massive disappointment.

'We have spent weeks and weeks on this to make sure it runs like clockwork.

'More programmes have been ordered than ever before and we had them done by a proper printing company.

'All the tickets were also properly printed.

'The whole club and turnstiles have been rejigged for getting people into the ground.

'More than 200 tickets have already been sold and we also have more than 80 corporate guests paying £50 a head. We are providing a two-course meal. As a club we have not deliberately set out to dupe people but now I feel that's what has happened.

'The only thing we can do is have our men playing the Pompey kids.’

Entry is £10 at the turnstiles and £5 concessions.

Meanwhile, Gosport Borough face the Royal Navy at Privett Park tonight (7.30pm). It has been switched due to England’s World Cup match on Wednesday.

The Hawks’ will now host Horndean on Saturday. The match has been switched to Westleigh Park.