Portsmouth powerboat given a new helping hand

A POWERBOAT being designed for a round the world record attempt is receiving an additional boost.

Team Britannia, which is building its 80ft powerboat in Hayling Island, is being supported by logistics experts GAC.

Team principal Alan Priddy said: ‘I am over the moon that we’ll be working even more closely with GAC on smashing the world powerboat record.

‘They are taking on everything from clearing immigration along the route to managing the water samples and other environmental data we will collect on our 23,000 nautical mile voyage.’

Team Britannia will launch its record bid in 2018 after a number of sea trials around Britain and Monaco – before launching the bid from Europa Point in Gibraltar.