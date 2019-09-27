Portsmouth RFC coach: We’ve got to be wary of relegated Effingham

Unbeaten Portsmouth welcome Effingham & Leatherhead to Dover Road aiming to strengthen their position at the top of London Three South West (3pm).

Senior coach Neil McRoberts is expecting a tough game against a team that played a league higher last season.

'You always have to be wary of relegated teams,' said McRoberts.

'We have started with two bonus point wins from two away games and you can't ask for more than that.

'This is our first home league game and an opportunity to keep the momentum going.'

The home side welcome back their captain Daz Leggott for the first time this season.

They also have experienced hooker Greg Hoolihan back in the side and draft Irish acquisition Robert Lumberton into the centre.

'It is great having our captain back not just because of his skills but for his leadership out on the park,' said McRoberts.

'His presence is a huge plus for us.'

US Portsmouth are hoping to break their duck as they host Old Tiffinians at Burnaby Road (3pm).

Gosport & Fareham are also looking for their first win with Reeds Weybridge the visitors to Gosport Park (3pm).

Locks Heath Pumas continue their Hampshire One campaign with a challenging home game against Portsmouth 2nds at Gosport Park.

The hosts can take confidence on the back of a 73-0 victory against Southampton.

‘The players showed great focus and the result was excellent,' said head coach Liam Moggeridge.

'The backs are really developing into a serious threat.'

New recruit Toby Wilson bagged five tries.

Vice captain JJ Elsemore is ruled out with a shoulder dislocation.

Director of Rugby Alan Palmer is cautiously optimistic, saying: ‘We have not played Portsmouth previously so it’s difficult to predict what will happen.

'But Portsmouth are strong throughout the club and we will have to perform to our potential.

'Confidence is high in our squad.’

Pumas 2nd XV face Eastleigh 3rds looking to build on their 116-12 thrashing of Alton last weekend

Captain Will Baker knows only a strong performance is needed against a decent Eastleigh side.