Portsmouth RFC’s ‘fantastic job’ in maintaining London Three South West top spot

Portsmouth consolidated top spot in London Three South West with a 49-3 win against Effingham & Leatherhead at Rugby Camp.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts felt it was a good team performance.

‘We took control from the first whistle and didn't look back,’ he said.

‘The players did a fantastic job to secure the bonus point by half-time despite playing against a gale force wind.

‘What was even more pleasing was they kept their intensity and focus in the second half and didn’t let up.

‘That will stand us in good stead moving forward.’

Tom Hopkins kicked an early penalty before Mark Ovens notched the first try.

Hopkins added a second, outpacing the visitors’ defence almost straight from the restart.

Before the break Portsmouth added a pushover try and another from Lee Chandler.

The second half was virtually one-way traffic with further tries by Noah Cannon, Anthony Fooks, debut-making Gareth Miller and a second for Ovens.

Petersfield maintained their barnstorming start to their Hampshire Premier campaign with a 45-10 win at Fareham Heathens.

‘Field, under new coaches Jason Ford and Jim Pearce, have racked up 272 points in just four games.

‘Field scored tries through Nick Blumlein and Jordan Allan (2) before the break.

A feature of the game was the way Jordan Hunter terrorised the home midfield through his power and guile.

In the second half number eight Zak Jenkins notched a hat-trick of tries with Jay Bremner also adding a touchdown.

Locksheath Pumas suffered a 7-5 Hampshire One defeat against Portsmouth II.

The Pumas felt the win was theirs for the taking but the team’s failure to get that last pass away proved to be their downfall.

Portsmouth, with their big pack, matched the Pumas up front and opened the scoring after eight minutes with a converted try.

Pumas hit back through winger Dan Croft following some good forward pressure.

In the second half Pumas hit the post with a penalty and took a number of wrong options.

Director of Rugby Alan Palmer said: ‘We did not get any luck but we also failed to execute that final pass well.

'With so much possession, we need to learn from this defeat.'