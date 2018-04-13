Portsmouth shooter scoops bronze at Commonwealth Games

Have your say

Sam Gowin is celebrating a superb bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Emsworth, clinched third place in the 25m rapid fire pistol final at the Belmont Shooting Centre on the Gold Coast.

Having eased through the opening stage, the Portsmouth-born British Army marksman reached the fourth round of stage two before he was elimiated.

Gowin, a former South Downs and Crookhorn College of Technology student, then looked on as Anish, from India, beat Australia's Sergei Evglevski to gold.

A sergeant in the 16 Regiment Royal Artillery, the British Army's sole short range air defence regiment, he was competing in his debut Commonwealth Games.

Gowin is a member of the Army Target Shooting Club and represented Great Britain at the 2017 ISAS Championships.