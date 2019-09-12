Portsmouth targeting London League promotion

PORTSMOUTH hand competitive debuts to three players as they travel to Basingstoke for their opening London 3 SW game of 2019/20.

Tim Rollet, a summer arrival from Gosport & Fareham, will start at scrum half while Luke McRoberts - also fresh from G & F - and Rob Lamberton form a new centre combination.

Coach Neil McRoberts said: ‘It will be a tough test as Basingstoke have come up with a 100 per cent record last season.

‘There’s a lot of history between the two clubs and it should be a great game.

‘Last season the aim was promotion and we missed out by one place, finishing third. Therefore the aim this season is to go on better.

‘A club like Portsmouth needs to start moving up the London Leagues.’

Portsmouth have already beaten Basingstoke once this season – a 27-21 Hampshire Cup win.