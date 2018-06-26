Pupils get sporty at school

Have your say

PUPILS were inspired to be active after a visit from a gold-medal-winning Paralympian.

Athlete Katrina Hart visited Whiteley Primary School to run fitness sessions and give an assembly about journey as part of Sport for Schools.

Katrina said: ‘It is so important for kids to be active and it is a really enjoyable experience.’

The 28-year-old is a sprinter and won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Eleven-year-old Lauren Cosgrove said: ‘Katrina is really inspiring and I have been looking forward to her visit since we were first told about it.

‘In the fitness sessions we had to do spotty dogs, mountain climbers, star jumps and push ups.’

Headteacher Lesley Pennington added: ‘Getting our kids active is great and we have a number of kids with disabilities so it is great for them to see and for them to be involved and inspired by Katrina.’