Race is on to sign up for Goodwood Spring Duathlon

Entries close on Thursday for the popular Goodwood Spring Duathlon race.

Portsmouth Triathletes host the race and it is going to be an exciting event as part of their 30th year.

The duathlon takes place at the Goodwood Motor Race Circuit on Sunday, April 8.

This event is very popular because it provides a coveted opportunity to race on the historic track with closed roads. Entries are going well.

It’s a fast, flat duathlon. All finishers will receive special anniversary club gifts and medals, with winners getting club unique trophies and cash prizes.

To get entries before the deadline see portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk or send them an email at newsletter@portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk

Portsmouth Triathletes will also be hosting their big triathlon in Southsea which is planned for September 9.

This is an opportunity to compete on Southsea seafront and experience a superb triathlon event.

It is fun for experienced triathletes and newcomers.