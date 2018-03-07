Dicosimo helps deliver Johnson a double at Fontwell

Have your say

Dicosimo defied top weight to deliver a surprise victory in the Telephone Betting At Goodwin Racing Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell Park.

The Warren Greatrex-trained son of Laveron was given a superb front-running ride by Richard Johnson.

The seven-year-old battled gamely to fend off the late rally of Dan Skelton’s Free Range and ran out a five-length winner of the £11,00 feature race – returning at odds of 20/1.

Champion jockey Johnson rode a double on the six-race card.

He steered 7/2 shot Reikers Island to success in the Axio Novices’ Hurdle in the opening contest of the afternoon.

The five-year-old son of Yeats, trained by Phillip Hobbs, stuck on well up the Fontwell hill and got the better of Ben Pauling’s 13/8 favourite Boreham Bill by a neck.

In the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase, Spiritofchartwell continued his love affair with the West Sussex venue by racking up a third-career win at the course.

Victory for Phil York’s 10-year-old gelding looked out of the question in the early stages, however, as jockey, Phil jnr, was forced to give his mount a few reminders.

But the son of Clerkenwell responded well and gained a head of steam up the home stretch to beat Tactical Manoeuvre by a length at odds of 11/2.

In the Goodwin Racing Telephone Betting Maiden Hurdle, the Oliver Sherwood-trained Euxton Lane clinched his first success by an emphatic 17 lengths.

Leighton Aspell always looked in control on the 7/4 shot and the six-year-old and cruised to victory.

Master Burbidge’s win in the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Chase was the first leg of a double for Neil Mulholland and Noel Fehily.

The seven-year-old son of Pasternak won affair by three-and-a-quarter lengths from the Colin Tizzard-trained Sandy Beach.

Mulholland and Fehily then combined again in the last as Irish Odyssey underlined his potential in the Racing Welfare 24 Hour Support Line 08006300443 Standard Open NH Flat Race.

Sent off 4/7 favourite on his debut, the five-year-old son of Yeats cantered to a 14-length win.