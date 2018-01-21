Fontwell glory caps fine weekend for duo

Have your say

Fourth Act helped trainer Colin Tizzard and jockey Harry Cobden cap an excellent weekend at Fontwell Park.

The nine-year-old son of King’s Theatre won the ‘Marigold Somerset At 90’ Handicap Hurdle by more than four lengths on testing ground.

It marked a superb return to the smaller obstacles for the bay gelding, who recently had a wind operation.

And for trainer Tizzard and jockey Cobden, it followed up their superb success with The Dutchman in the Grade 2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Fourth Act was ridden out to score by more than four lengths from Theo’s Charm and justify his status as the 15/8 favourite for the day’s feature contest.

Lisp had earlier kicked off the rain-drenched card by cruising to victory in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of Wayne Hutchinson.

Alan King’s talent, who scored at Plumpton last time out and was second to Jukebox Jive at Fontwell in November, was sent off a red-hot 1/6 favourite and triumphed by seven lengths from Angel of Harlem.

Jeremy Scott’s 2/1-favourite Native Robin was the six-length winner of the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Chase – a qualifier for the Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series – in the hands of Nick Scholfield.

Tom Scudamore steered Neil Mulholland’s Mount Oliver to a seven-length victory in the Happy Birthday Mike/Moira Darvill Remembrance Handicap Chase at 11/2.

Melrose Boy, who was sent off the 1/10 favourite, sauntered to a bloodless win in the Injured Jockeys Fund Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of Noel Fehily, for trainer Harry Fry.

Prolific point-to-point winner James Bowen continued his fine breakthrough season by riding Atlantic Roller to a 6/4 win in the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase for Chris Gordon.

And the bumper went to Emma Lavelle’s 7/2-shot Fontsanta, in the hands of Leighton Aspell, as Gary Moore’s 4/9-favourite The Flying Sofa disappointed in third.