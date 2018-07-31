Glorious Goodwood - DAY ONE LIVE

The waiting is over ... the time has come. The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival begins today and five fabulous days of flat-racing acttion are in store.

Around 100,000 race-goers will flock to the South Downs over the five days and they will see races which offer more than £5m in prize money.

Tuesday's highlights are the Qatar Goodwood Cup and the Qatar Lennox Cup - with similar showpiece races to follow on every other day of the festival.

This page will have all the day-one action as it happens with results and reaction. Follow @stevebone1 on Twitter for updates too.

...

1.55pm- The first race of the 37 to be run this week, the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap, goes to Alfarris, ridden by Jim Crowley for trainer William Haggas, the 13/2 favourite. Don't say we didn't tell you Crowley could be one to follow this week.

That's a good tipping start to the week for one of our five-strong panel - Coral's Dave Stevens selected Alfarris here

Second in the 1.50 was Plutonian (20/1), third Original Choice (9/1).

1.20pm - No fewer than 88 runners were declared for the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but for large sections of the sporting press it is a one-horse show.Stradivarius, a four-year-old chesnut colt with the nickname 'Mighty Mouse', is the go-to performer, the horse who has at least two, or maybe three, of his four white socks firmly around the neck of the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. He faces six rivals, but after an impressive win in the race last year, and a recent victory over Europe's leading stayers in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, this is a Mouse to bring down the house.

1.10pm The weather really couldn't be much better. The rain the racecourse needed has come - and now gone - and the sun has come out. Furthermore, it's not too hot. Warm but breezy I think you'd call it.

12.30pm. Ed Arkell, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, is officiating at his first Qatar Goodwood Festival after taking over from Seamus Buckley, who retired at the end of last season.

He has had to cope with a very dry spell for nearly two months, from the beginning of June until Friday evening, without hardly any rain. This led to lots of watering and the groundstaff team have worked around the clock to keep the track in optimum condition.

The welcome rain finally came on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, with five millimetres falling, and then there was the deluge on Sunday which delivered another 18.3 millimetres. There was 1.1 millimetres early on Monday and rather more than expected overnight, 4.8 millimetres.

All your Goodwood runners and riders

Five sets of Tuesday tips

Goodwood Cup preview

Sussex Stakes should be a classic