Glorious Goodwood - tips for Wednesday

Our top tipsters had a good start to the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival - all got off the mark for the week.

Early leader in our £100 charity competition, lasting all week, is Coral's Dave Stevens, who had an amazing four winners.

Goodwood sport MD Adam Waterworth had three winners, Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone two and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin and Goodwood racecourse general manager Alex Eade one each.

So who will fare best today?

Here are some selections to get your teeth into...

Dave Stevens - 150 Coeur De Lion 225 Corgi 300 Soldier’s Call 335 Beat The Bank 410 Desert Lantern 445 Four White Socks 555 Medahim.

Adam Waterworth - 150 Kloud Gate, 225 Corgi, 300 Vintage Brut, 335 Orbaan, 410 Alhakmah, 445 Savaanah, 555 Medahim.

Ed Chamberlin - 150 imphal, 225 Making Miracles, 300 Soldiers Call, 335 Without Parole, 410 Yourtimeisnow, 445 Savaanah, 555 Aljady.

Steve Bone - 150 Kloud Gate, 225 Corgi, 300 Queen of Bermuda, 335 Without Parole, 410 Alhakmah, 445 Magnolia Springs, 55 5Aljady.

Alex Eade - 150 Lil Rockerfeller, 225 Infrastructure, 300 Queen of Bermuda, 335 Expert Eye, 410 Alhakmah, 445 Savaanah, 555 Medahim.

How day one unfolded

Stradivarius takes a bow

Lennox lit up by Sir Dancealot