Goodwood really is Glorious for Goldie

Scottish trainer Jim Goldie completed a 142/1 double in the first two races on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the victory of 12/1 shot Sir Chauvelin in the £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap.

The six-year-old Authorized gelding travelled with menace throughout the 14-furlong handicap and showed a willing attitude in the closing stages to master 9/2 chance Melting Dew, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, to score by a half-length under Robert Winston. The first two clear of the third, 10/1 shot Hochfeld.

Goldie landed the first race of the day, the Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap, with 10/1 chance Tommy G.

Stewards' Cup has a fairytale ending

Goldie, recording his third and fourth victory at the scenic Sussex venue, said: "Sir Chauvelin ran in this race last year, when the soft ground didn't suit him, and he has been a great horse. He's an athlete and hopefully that will get him into the Ebor - we will give him a nice break before that.

"Robert got there a wee bit early. He could have delayed a bit more, but he has won and that is all that matters.

"Sir Chauvelin is a superstar, he is such a lovely horse. He has run really well this season and it's nice to come down here and win this event."

Earlier, it might have taken Tommy G (10/1) 12 hours to reach Goodwood Racecourse from Scotland, but he made the long trip worthwhile after landing the opening £75,000 Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap for Goldie and the in-form Silvestre De Sousa.

The five-year-old son of Makfi was a three-quarter length second in the 2017 renewal but made no mistake in the 2018 renewal of the six-furlong handicap, keeping on in tremendous fashion in the closing stages to score by three-quarters of a length.

Goldie, who saddled Haweyethenoo to victory in the 2012 Stewards' Cup, said: "Tommy G is a home-bred and was second in this race last year, when he ran a blinder."

The Godolphin-owned Cross Counter won the Group 3 one mile and four furlong Qatar Gordon Stakes in impressive fashion and a track record time of 2m 31.39s. A first Group race success for the three-year-old colt, Cross Counter was the clear four-and-a-half length winner from the Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee.

Alex Merriam, assistant to winning trainer Charlie Appleby, said: "It was a very nice performance, very impressive. He has done everything right, it is all going the right way and he won a handicap at Ascot last time very nicely. He only started up and had his first run in December, so he's improving all the time. He's a big raw horse and I think there is some more improvement to come.

"He's been gelded - he was a bit of a boy back in the day and Charlie thought it was the best thing to do. He's seen out this trip really well, and liked the ground as he is by Teofilo. Speaking just now to Charlie, a trip to Australia might be in his sights."

The Paul Cole-trained Duke Of Hazzard showed a willing attitude to land the £30,000 Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden under David Probert.

The 11/4 shot, owned by Fitri Hay, travelled stylishly into contention in the home straight and when challenged by 7/1 shot Sky Defender, the two-year-old son of Lope De Vega found plenty for pressure to score by a half-length in the seven-furlong event.

Cole, said: "Duke Of Hazzard ran really well in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, before finishing second in a hot maiden at Salisbury and we thought he had come on from that run. He drew away nicely there when he was challenged and he will probably go to Deauville for a Listed event now in about two weeks. It is worth a lot of money and I think he will improve for the step up to a mile.

"Historically, I've won a few races in the past here at Goodwood and it's great to be back in the winner's enclosure."

Joe Fanning registered his first victory of this year's festival with the nose success of the well-supported 5/2 favourite Vale Of Kent in the seven-furlong Qatar Handicap.

The three-year-old son of Kodiac was a neck second on Wednesday in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners and Fanning was delighted with the three-year-old's performance in today's event.

Fanning said: "Vale Of Kent is a tough horse. He ran well at Goodwood the other day when he finished second. He pulls up a little bit in front but is a strong traveller, so I thought that he would win today."

Apprentice Scott McCullagh registered his first winner at Goodwood following the 7/1 success of Mick Channon's The Night Porter in the concluding race of the 2018 festival, the £25,000 Qatar Apprentice Handicap over nine furlongs.

The three-year-old son of Sixties Icon ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a half-length. McCullagh said: "It's been a great week. I had a winner on Thursday at Epsom and to get a winner at Goodwood is a dream come true. At home, The Night Porter is a bit on it. I just wanted to jump out and get him relaxed and educate him.

"I came through them lovely and he won well. I've been with Mick Channon for two months and I couldn't have dreamed of a better start."

How the final day unfolded