Racegoers Club members tell Goodwood: You're the best!

Racegoers have given Goodwood a seal of approval.

The racecourse has been named best large racecourse in the south in a vote by members of the Racegoers Club.

Managed by the Racecourse Association, the Racegoers Club is the official supporters’ club of British Racing and is now in its 51st year.

The club champions racegoers across the country, supporting members and ensuring racegoers have a voice with racecourses and in the wider industry.

In the south, Goodwood took the title of best large racecourse for the region and Wincanton was voted best small racecourse.

Voters were asked for their scores on five categories; viewing experience, facilities, food and beverages, atmosphere and value for money. The courses were split into three geographical regions and the winners were selected by the highest overall average score across all categories.

The results saw 21 racecourses scoring over 4.5 out of five in any particular category, highlighting the hard work that racecourses have been putting into maximising customer experience.

Goodwood proved popular among respondents, with one member saying “This is the 53rd racecourse I have visited and one I will be putting at the top of my list to revisit. The facilities were excellent and the staff friendly and helpful.”