Scholfield delivers a fine double at Fontwell

De Rasher Counter ran out an impressive winner of the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Hurdle feature contest (2.45pm) at Fontwell Park yesterday.

Sent off the 11/4 favourite, Nick Scholfield – who rode a double on the day – gave the Emma Lavelle-trained son of Yeats a prominent ride in the extended 2m 3f contest worth £6,238 to the winner.

Racing off an official rating of 124, De Rasher Counter hit the front two fences from home and the six-year-old stuck on well in the closing stages to defeat the Evans Williams’ Morianour by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

Fontwell king Anthony Honeyball saddled My Dance to an eight-length success in the European Breeders Fund (EBF) Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle, which opened the six-race card (1.15pm).

The five-year-old daughter of Kayf Tara broke her maiden tag over timber on her fourth attempt by beating the Seamus Mullins-trained Bee Crossing at odds of 3/1 in the 2m 1f affair.

Scholfield’s first winner of the day came on board Blue April in the 2m 1f Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle (1.45pm).

Despite a blunder two flights from home, Jeremy Scott’s son of Blue Bresil displayed a likeable attitude to regain his composure and battled to defeat Chris Gordon’s Be Daring, returning at 6/1.

Favourite backers were left with their hearts in their mouths when 11/10-shot Greyed A pecked on landing six fences from home in the Follow Us On Twitter At fontwellpark Handicap Chase over 3m 2f (2.15pm).

Yet Sam Twiston-Davies managed to stay calm on the Dr Richard Newland’s seven-year-old Daylami gelding and Greyed A surged to an eight-length success, earning a double at Fontwell after his victory at the venue last month.

Twelve-year-old Cody Wyoming rolled back the years to deliver a seven-length victory in the Racing Welfare 24 Hour Helpline 08006300443 Handicap Chase (3.15pm) under Harry Bannister at odds of 9/1.

The Happy Birthday Tom Maiden Hurdle (3.45pm) closed the card and Oliver Sherwood’s 7/4 shot Seaston Spirit won over obstacles on his first attempt over the 2m 3f distance in the hands of Leighton Aspell.