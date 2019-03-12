Gary Moore is preparing to unleash Traffic Fluide on the Grand National on Saturday, April 6 (5.15pm).

The West Sussex trainer has high hopes for his nine-year-old son of Astarabad, who will carry 10st 10lb in the £1m Randox Health-sponsored marathon at Aintree.

And if successful, Moore will join an exclusive group of trainers to win the prestigious National Hunt contest at their first attempt.

Traffic Fluide was last seen landing the three-mile Grade 3 Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase off a mark of 149 at Ascot in early November.

In the hands of Josh Moore, that was the bay gelding’s second success in his past three starts over fences – having ended last season with a thrilling win in the G2 Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Since the turn of the century, only four trainers have won the Grand National at the first attempt.

Moore is bidding to emulate Jimmy Mangan (2003 Monty's Pass), Martin Brassil (2006 Numbersixvalverde), Gordon Elliott (2007 Silver Birch) and Dr Richard Newland (2014 Pineau De Re).

The Lower Beeding trainer and Fontwell fans’ favourite said: ‘We are very happy with Traffic Fluide at the moment.

‘His work has been good, he has had a couple of trips away and will have prep race over hurdles at Newbury on March 22.

‘I have never trained a Grand National horse before but, for me, Traffic Fluide ticks most of the right boxes.

‘I have been trying to put a lot of stamina into his work. They used to say you need a two-and-a-half-miler to win the Grand National.

‘He won a good race over three miles last time, so there is stamina there and the fact he has the pace to hold a position is important.

‘He has a nice racing weight, particularly if they stay the same. My only real concern would be if the ground turned soft because he does like better ground.’

Traffic Fluide, owned by the Galloping On The South Downs Partnership, is a 33/1 chance with Betway, official betting partner of the Grand National Festival.

A maximum of 40 runners can line up for the race – with the next scratching stage on Tuesday, March 19.