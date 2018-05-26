VIDEO: Goodwood May Festival ends on high note

The Festival Stakes and Tapster Stakes were the highlights as forecast showers and storms missed Goodwood and a large crowd enjoyed a sunny final day of the track's festival of racing and food.

The 1m2f NetBet Mobile Bet10Get10 Festival Stakes was won for the second time in as many years by Chris Wall and Gerald Mosse, with First Sitting. Sir Michael Stoute’s Autocratic was made to settle for second, with the 11/4F Spark Plug staying on for third.

The 1m4f NetBet Android Download The App Tapster Stakes went to the even-money favourite, Mirage Dancer (tipped on this website), giving Stoute and Pat Dobbs a winner and a second in the two main events of the day. Euginio finished a three-length runner-up.

The Netbet Sport Handicap Stakes, contested over 7f, saw a patient ride from Andrea Atzeni as 5/2f Society Power’s late surge was enough to give William Haggas' runner a short-head victory over John Gosden and Kieran Shoemark’s Emaraaty. Vale Of Kent put up a fine display in third, with the final place going to Maverick Officer.

The Foreman Homes 21st Anniversary EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, over 6f, saw an impressive debut from Mark Johnston’s 4/1 chance Natalie’s Joy, who went on to win very easily, by six lengths, over Swift and Sure with the early pacesetter, Barbara Hepworth, taking third spot.

Pulborough trainer Amanda Perrett landed another victory at the three-day festival in the 1m6f NetBet Boost Classic Handicap Stakes as her 20/1 shot Platitude held on under Kieran Shoemark, to beat the favourite, the Elite Racing Club-owned and Alan King-trained Top Tug. Melinoe couldn’t hold on to second and had to settle for third.

Gerald Mosse on Kapono - one of two winners he rode at the Goodwood May Festival / Picture by Malcolm Wells

The Flying At Goodwood Veterans’ Handicap Stakes, contested over 6f, went to Milton Bradley and Liam Keniry as Englishman, priced 5/1, got up to beat Toofi, with Pour La Victoire in third.

The final race of the meeting, the 7f European Breeders’ Fund Fillies’ Novice Stakes, was won by Hughie Morrison’s Bella Ragazza, at 10/1, ridden by Robert Winston. Richard Hannon’s Natural took second, with Homeopathic finishing third.

Goodwood bosses were pleased with the success of the three days of racing, which had seen the Height of Fashion Stakes on Thursday and Cocked Hat Stakes on Friday among its highlights. See Magnolia Springs win the Height of Fashion contest in our video, above.

Alex Eade, General Manager of Goodwood Racecourse said; “We had a really lovely atmosphere across the course for this meeting and it was great to see so many people enjoying the food demonstrations, Table-top Talks, Famers’ Market and House of Fraser space, as well as the racing. We now look forward to a busy June.”

Mirage Dancer wins / Picture by Sam Stephenson

Next up at Goodwood is the first of their Three Friday Nights fixtures this week, when a sold-out crowd will see Rudimental performing after racing.

However, there is more bank-holiday weekend racing still to come in West Sussex as Fontwell Park host their Big Bank Holiday Family Fun Day on Sunday, comprising a seven-race National Hunt card complimented by stacks of fun for the children, who can enter the course and get involved in all the exciting activities for free.

Platitude on the way to victory / Picture by Sam Stephenson

Food demos proved popular / Picture by Alex Benwell