Why Johnston, Crowley and Spencer may be ones to follow at Glorious Goodwood

It pays to follow the in-form operators at Goodwood - but as Glorious starts, just who are they?
There are jockeys and trainers who consistenly do well over the undulating and challenging South Downs course, so we have looked at who has had most success there this season.
In 55 races staged at the eight fixtures seen so far at Goodwood, Mark Johnston - as he has so often been over the years - is the standout trainer, with seven wins to his name - more than double the number achieved by his closest rival.
As the current holder of Goodwood's Dick Hern Trophy, awarded annually to the season's top handler at the track, Johnston is a trainer not to ignore when weighing up who will win some of the week's prizes.
As far as jockeys go, last year's Goodwood ambassador Jim Crowley is tied in the lead for the season with Jamie Spencer - each of the pair has riddent four Goodwood winners.
Harry Bentley, Joe Fanning, Pat Dobbs and Sophie Ralston all have three 2018 Goodwood winners to their name.
Below are the full list of Goodwood winners so far this season. Digest them - and see if they help you find a winner or two this week.
Goodwood wins in 2018
Jockeys
Jim Crowley 4
Jamie Spencer 4
Harry Bentley 3
Joe Fanning 3
Pat Dobbs 3
Sophie Ralston 3
James Doyle 2
Gerald Mosse 2
Hayley Turner 2
Joshua Bryan 2
Kieran Shoemark 2
David Egan 2
Hollie Doyle
Louis Steward
PJ McDonald
Jason Watson
Charles Bishop
Luke Morris
Frankie Dettori
Pat Cosgrave
Andrea Atzeni
Liam Keniry
Robert Winston
Misha Voikhansky
George Wood
Fran Berry
Andrew Breslin
Kieran O'Neill
Adam Kirby
Martin Harley
Richard Kingscote
Oliver Stammers
Nicola Currie
Rob Hornby
Tom Marquand
Trainers
Mark Johnston 7
Ralph Beckett 3
Tony Carroll 3
Sir Michael Stoute 2
Henry Candy 2
Gary Moore 2
William Haggas 2
Amanda Perrett 2
Marcus Tregonning 2
Sylvester Kirk 2
Ian Williams 2
Andrew Balding 2
Daniel Steele
John Bridger
Charles Hills
Eve Johnson Houghton
Amy Murphy
Roger Charlton
Robert Cowell
Jane Chapple-Hyam
Ed Walker
Chris Wall
Milton Bradley
Hughie Morrison
Roger Varian
James Fanshawe
Owen Burrows
Harry Fry
Clive Cox
David Simcock
Alex Hales
Mick Channon
Jonathan Portman
Luca Cumani
Jamie Osborne
Simon Crisford
