Wild win in Goodwood's Nassau Stakes is no illusion

William Buick landed his third Nassau Stakes victory in six years as fantastic filly Wild Illusion won the £600,000 feature race on Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood.

The Godolphin three-year-old, trained by Charlie Appleby for his first success in the contest, streaked away from her five rivals relatively early and left them too much to do. Favourite Urban Fox, under Daniel Tudhope, was second.

Wild Illusion wins the Qatar Nassau Stakes, with William Buick on board / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Buick said of the 4/1 victor: ‘Wild Illusion got into a nice rhythm in front and pricked her ears. I was always comfortable where I was and she really saw it out well to the line - she is a very tough. No other filly in training deserves it more than Wild illusion.

‘When we were approaching the three-furlong pole, I wanted her to come off the bridle just so we could get on with it and win our race there. She was motoring from there and stayed on really well to the line.’

Trainer Appleby added: ‘Wild Illusion has been rock solid all season and was fourth in a Guineas [at Newmarket], second in the Oaks [at Epsom] and second in the Ribblesdale Stakes [at Royal Ascot].

‘She was coming into the race as well as I have seen her all season, and I felt that dropping back in trip was going to be her forte. Full credit to all the team at home.’

There were two Group 2 contests on the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The newly-upgraded Lillie Langtry Stakes was claimed by David Egan on the Roger Varian-trained Pilaster (11/4), but only after a stewards’ inquiry. Then the Richmond Stakes was won by 5/2 favourite Land Force for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore - a duo whose Nassau hopes, with Rhododendron, ended with a whimper 35 minutes later.

Before the main race card the Magnolia Cup ladies’ race was won by Katie Forrest on Harry Hurricane, the event expected to raise £200,000 for Cancer research UK.

Friday’s highlights at Glorious are the Unibet Golden Mile and the King George Qatar Stakes. See coverage at portsmouth.co.uk/sport

How day three unfolded

Sussex Stakes strike for Lightning

All the runners and riders for the week