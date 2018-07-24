Rebecca Girling eyes Great Britain medal success in European Championships

Have your say

dRebecca Girling is targeting a medal as she prepares to line up for Great Britain in the European Championships.

The 28-year-old, from Fareham, will aim to help the women’s eights secure a medal on home waters in Glasgow.

Training has been going well for the former Crofton Secondary School pupil and she will be looking forward to competing in the first home event for the team since 2013.

The GB team will be confident they can come away with a medal at Strathclyde Country Park. Racing starts with the heats on Thursday, August 2 and then the final is on Saturday, August 4.

Girling said: ‘It is really exciting. Training has been really good.

‘It will be nice to have friends and family along to watch.

‘The atmosphere will be really good and it adds that extra motivation.

‘We want to come home with a medal.

‘The Dutch eight beat us in Belgrade. We are focused on trying to turn that over.

‘I think they will be our main rivals.

‘We have been building through the season, we’ve built a strong team. We’re all on the same page and working on achieving our goals.

‘The work is paying off.’

For Girling it will be her first major multi-sport event with the likes of swimming, golf, cycling and gymnastics also taking place.

She added: ‘It is really exciting to be racing in the European Championships. This is my first year for GB and I’m still learning a lot.

‘It is good to be in a multi-sport event.

‘This will be a new experience for me.

‘It is so exciting and it is a great opportunity.’