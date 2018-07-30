Rebecca Girling: Great Britain motivated for successful European Championships

Have your say

The skill and experience within the Great Britain set-up will be a key factor as the race for medals begins for Rebecca Girling on Thursday.

In the European Championships the competition will be fierce and the rowing international, from Fareham, will race in the women’s eight boat in Scotland.

First the heats take place on Thursday with the final on Saturday.

Girling, 28, will be taking part in her first major multi-sport event.

The former Crofton Secondary School pupil is looking forward to playing her part as the talented crew go for gold.

Their main rivals are likely to be the Dutch crew.

But with Great Britain so successful over recent years in rowing those in charge clearly know a thing or two about winning the big titles.

Girling is new to the set-up this year and she has been so impressed by how high the standards are.

She said: ‘It is really exciting to be part of the Great Britain set-up.

‘You are surrounded by very motivated individuals who are passionate about what they do.

‘When I first joined I was in awe of the environment and the people around me.

‘The confidence is so high. The coaches have been there and know what works.

‘You have a fantastic support team around you. The structure is amazing and it can only help you improve.’

Strathclyde Country Park is the venue for the rowing and the triathlon events for the Glasgow 2018 Championships.

This scenic parkland and loch in North Lanarkshire has a long track-record of hosting major events including the 2007 under-23 World Rowing Championships.

Temporary grandstands will allow fans a prime view of the action as Europe’s best rowers race for the chance to become the 2018 European Champions over four days of competition.