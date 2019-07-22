Rilee Rossouw targets new deal at Hampshire and chance to strut stuff in The Hundred

Rilee Rossouw is eager to pledge his future to Hampshire.

The former South Africa international is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the 29-year-old has revealed he is in talks about extending his stay at the Ageas Bowl.

And the destructive left-hander is hopeful those discussions will pay off very soon after falling in love with Hampshire since his arrival in 2017.

Rossouw, who hit 125 in the county’s Royal London One-Day Cup final win at Lord’s last summer, said: ‘I hope to be back again next season.

‘I love Hampshire, I love my cricket here and I love the south of England, so hopefully I can stay.

‘We are still in talks but I think it is just a case of dotting the “i”s and crossing the “t”s.’

Rossouw, who played 36 one-day and 15 T20 internationals for the Proteas, is eager to play in The Hundred next summer.

The 100-ball competition will be launched in July 2020 – when eight city-based franchises will go head-to-head in men’s and women’s tournaments.

Rossouw knows an impressive Vitality Blast campaign this term will put him in the shop window for a lucrative deal.

‘I would like to think if I do well this season I can be in with a shout for The Hundred,’ he added.

‘It is definitely one of my goals next season, so hopefully I can put in some good performances in the Blast and get selected.’

Hampshire continue their Blast campaign at Sussex on Wednesday night (7pm) before travelling to Somerset on Friday (6.30pm).