England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2020, Wales go into it as defending champions and Ireland are gunning for a first title win since 2018.

France are aiming to be crowned the Six Nations champions for the first time in 12 years, while Scotland have yet to win the Six Nations since it began in 2000.

Italy are looking to avoid a seventh successive wooden spoon – given to the team who finish in last place – and aim to win their first Six Nations game since 2015.

The Wales squad celebrate winning the 2021 Six Nations Championship with the Six Nations Trophy and the Triple Crown on March 27, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Evans - Pool/Getty Images)

But when is the Six Nations and when will the fixtures take place? Here's everything you need to know:

When do the Six Nations start?

This year, the Six Nations will begin on Saturday, February 5.

The tournament will conclude with 'Super Saturday' on March 19.

Will the Six Nations be on TV?

This year, the BBC and ITV will share the sports coverage for the Six Nations.

The matches will also be available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

The fixtures will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Stade de France in Paris, Twickenham in London, Stadio Olimpio in Rome, and Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

When will the fixtures take place?

The tournament is made up of five rounds, with all the countries competing for the Six Nations Championship Trophy.

Several individual competitions take place under the umbrella of the tournament to win the likes of the Calcutta Cup, Millennium Trophy, Doddie Weir Cup, Auld Alliance Trophy, Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy, and Centenary Quaich.

Some of these trophies are also awarded for other matches outside of the Six Nations.

Here's the full list of fixtures:

Round One

Saturday, February 5:

-Ireland vs Wales, Aviva Stadium (ITV, 2.15pm)

-Scotland vs England, Murrayfield (BBC, 4.45pm)

Sunday, February 6:

-France vs Italy, Stade de France (ITV, 3pm)

Round 2

Saturday, February 12:

-Wales vs Scotland, Principality Stadium (BBC, 2.15pm)

-France vs Ireland, Stade de France (ITV, 4.45pm)

Sunday, February 13:

-Italy vs England, Stadio Olimpico (ITV, 3pm)

Round 3

Saturday, February 26:

-Scotland vs France, Murrayfield (BBC, 2.15pm)

-England vs Wales, Twickenham (ITV, 4.45pm)

Sunday, February 27:

-Ireland vs Italy, Aviva Stadium (ITV, 3pm)

Round 4

Friday, March 11

-Wales vs France, Principality Stadium (BBC, 8pm)

Saturday, March 12:

-Italy vs Scotland, Stadio Olimpico (ITV, 2.15pm)

-England vs Ireland, Twickenham (ITV, 4.45pm)

Round 5

Saturday, March 19:

-Wales vs Italy, Principality Stadium (BBC, 2.15pm)

-Ireland vs Scotland, Aviva Stadium (ITV, 4.45pm)

-France vs England, Stade de France (ITV, 8pm)

What are the current betting odds?

France are the favourites to win this year's Six Nations, while England are close behind them in the ranking.

Ireland are the third favourites, while Wales and Scotland share the same odds.

Italy sits at the bottom of the ranking but this could change during the tournament.

The pre-tournament odds from Betfair are as follows:

France- 6/4

England-11/4

Ireland- 11/4

Scotland- 11/1

Wales-11/1

Italy- 500/1

