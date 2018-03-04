Aaron’s the Bees-knees as England beat Wales

Have your say

Southsea Nomads forward Aaron Beesley enhanced his international reputation by helping England Deaf beat world champions Wales 27-11.

It was the first time the English had lifted the Broadstreet Cup, which the two nations have fought for since 2012.

In cold, blustery conditions at Ilkley, the hosts outgunned Wales by four tries to one.

But it was Beesley who produced the decisive score on 70 minutes as the visitors threatened a comeback.

Following good, close interchange play, the Nomads man broke through a couple of Welsh tackles and crashed over the line.

With a strong wind at their backs, England enjoyed the majority of possession and territory in the first half.

They broke the deadlock after a powerful driving maul with debut-making Rob Shaw claiming the opening try.

But while England added a penalty to lead 8-0, Wales fought back with a breakaway try before half-time.

Within two minutes of the restart, Wales went in front with a penalty and for the next 15 minutes they looked in control.

However, a sensational try from outside-half Henry Peuble, who broke from the halfway line to cross the whitewash, restored England’s lead.

And with the game in the balance, Beesley produced his all-important contribution.

Before the end England sealed the win when winger Cameron Roberts added a final try.

It was the third time Beesley has appeared against Wales but the first time he has finished on the winning side.

The victory comes on the back of an outstanding 3-0 Test series win against New Zealand Deaf in the autumn.

Beesley was called up for the second and third test against the All Blacks – coming off the bench to play in the front row.

n The Hampshire RFU are proposing a restructure of the county league for next season.

It will allow second and third teams of senior sides such as Havant, Gosport & Fareham and Portsmouth to compete against current first teams.

The structure, based on the current league positions, is outlined below.

Hampshire Premiership: New Milton, Basingstoke, Bognor, Millbrook, Sandown & Shanklin, Fordingbridge, Fareham Heathens, Ellingham & Ringwood, Havant Dolphins, Tottonians II, Portsmouth II, Andover II

Hampshire One: Alresford, Isle of Wight, Overton, Ventnor, Gosport & Fareham II, Eastleigh II, Winchester II, Trojans II, Basingstoke Dragons, Romsey, Farnborough, Locks Heath Pumas

Hampshire Two: Southampton, Aldershot & Fleet, Southsea Nomads, Fawley, Tottonians Vets, Winchester Knights, Lymington Mariners, Petersfield II, Andover III, Fareham Heathens II, Overton II, Millbrook II

Hampshire Three: Alton, Chineham, Stoneham, Havant ‘ A’, Portsmouth III, Alresford II, Farnborough II, Kingsclere, Hook & Odiham, Isle of Wight II