Bonus for Gosport despite defeat

THERE was a bonus for Gosport & Fareham even though they started the year with a narrow 30-26 London two south west defeat against Old Reigatian at Gosport Park.

Despite losing the home side showed some good signs.

They picked up two valuable bonus points as well.

The home side started brightly with an unconverted try by full-back Alex Heron after only five minutes.

Old Reigatian hit back to establish a 27-5 lead.

Crucially the home side rallied and reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time with a try by prop forward Carl Dawson, converted by Wayne Dugan.

Six minutes into the second period Gosport got themselves back in contention with Sean Shepherd’s converted try.

All the visitors could manage was a 62nd-minute penalty and Shepherd set up a tense finale with his second try, 12 minutes from the end with Dugan again adding the extra points.

There was just one score in it but the visitors held out to claim the win.

Fareham Heathens captain Rob Impey was far from happy after his side threw away a good start in their 25-18 Hampshire one defeat at Fordingbridge.

At one stage in the first half the visitors led 18-7.

He said: ‘I am not quite sure what happened but despite what was said at half-time we seemed to do everything to the contrary.

‘Needless to say I don’t expect the same capitulation and lack of discipline to happen again this season.’

After early pressure from the home side Heathens opened the scoring through a Cam Guthrie penalty.

Then John Cole finished off a great move started just inside their own half and almost straight from the restart Jashan Solanki added another touchdown.

Jonny Stoppard scored another try to give Heathens an 18-15 lead at the break.

After the interval, though, Heathens struggled.

‘Once again this is a tough defeat to take,’ said director of rugby Bernie Rhodes.

‘The players need to take a long hard look in the mirror because they only have themselves to blame.’