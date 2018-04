Have your say

Jess Breach has helped put England on track of reaching the semi-finals of the women's rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Bognor-born talent featured in her side's 17-5 Pool B victory over Fiji at the Robina Stadium before they were defeated 29-12 by Australia in their second game on the Gold Coast today.

England sit second in the table on three points and play Wales (9.59am BST) tomorrow.

The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will move into the semi-finals.