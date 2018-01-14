Bridgman not impressed... Fareham Heathens bounce back

Have your say

THE first-half display was not up to the required standard for Gosport & Fareham as they 40-10 at Twickenham.

Head coach Barry Bridgman was disappointed about that.

He felt the team were not on their game from the start of the London two south west match.

‘We were woeful in the first half from our point of view,’ he said.

‘There were lots of missed tackles and we were not in the game at all.

‘By half-time the result was a foregone conclusion but we did pick up a little bit in the second-half.

‘We scored a couple of tries and had another perfectly good one disallowed.

‘Though we came back stronger it was all too late.’

Wes Dugan and Sean Shepherd managed to work their way over from close-range for the two Gosport tries.

Fareham Heathens bounced back from two disappointing Hampshire one defeats with a confident 39-20 home win against Ellingham & Ringwood.

Heathens captain Rob Impey was pleased with the improvement.

‘We had a clear understanding of what was expected, what we wanted to achieve and the team delivered,’ he said.

‘There were a few patches in the game where we wobbled a bit but everyone stuck to the task and we bagged five points.

‘It was just what we needed.’

The home side opened their account when winger John Cole went in for the first of his hat-trick of tries.

A few minutes later outside half Joe O’Loghlen added the conversion to his own try.

Before half-time Fijian Inia Qiolevu powered in for a third try.

Though Ellingham stubbornly refused to be shaken off Heathens eventually stretched away.

Qiolevu, Dan Lee, and Cole (with two) grabbed the final tries.

Tight-head prop forward Corbin Farrell was man of the match.

‘We always knew that we had this performance in us,’ said Heathens director of rugby Bernie Rhodes.

In Hampshire two Locks Heath Pumas lost 31-6 defeat at Farnborough.

They have slipped to fourth in the league after losing three on the bounce.