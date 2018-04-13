Bridgman pleased Gosport can relax and enjoy rugby

Have your say

NOW Gosport & Fareham can relax as they face already relegated Winchester in London two south west tomorrow.

Head coach Barry Bridgman is relieved the pressure is off after his side beat Effingham & Leatherhead last weekend

That win guaranteed the Blue & Golds couldn’t be relegated and maintained their status for next season.

A relieved Bridgman was delighted to see the relegation threat banished.

He said: ‘The win over Effingham did us nicely.

‘We didn’t want to be going into our final two games needing points to stay up.

‘It is nice knowing we have done what we needed to do

‘Now we can go into our last two games with the shackles off and play more relaxed rugby.

‘We scored five tries against Effingham and it was a deserved win.

‘Showing stacks of heart we took the game to them.’

The following weekend Bridgman’s team will finish the season with a rearranged game at runaway leaders Camberley.

He insists the experience gained by some of the young players will stand them in good stead for next season.

Fareham Heathens end their Hampshire one season at Sandown & Shanklin.

Heathens are aiming to bounce back from their defeat at Millbrook and finish the season on a positive note.

Captain Rob Impey admits his team will need to start the game better than in their last outing.

He said: ‘It was a shame we didn’t start at Millbrook the way we played in the second half.

‘Though we lost there were lots of positives.

‘This is our final game and we really want to give a good account of ourselves.

‘It will be less about the result and more about the way we play.’

Head coach Dave Wheaton praised the team for digging in.

He added: ‘When you give a team such as Millbrook a big start it was always going to be difficult to claw it back.

‘We had a significantly better second half when it would have been very easy just to roll over given how far we were behind at half-time.’