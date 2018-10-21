Fareham Heathens keep up impressive winning form

Fareham Heathens maintained their winning form by defeating a strong Tottonians II side 43-24 in Hampshire premier at Cams Alders.

The hosts weathered early pressure from the visitors before responding well.

Following a close first half, Heathens piled on the pressure after the interval and proved too strong for Tottonians.

Dave Wheaton was impressed with the away side and praised the control his Fareham troops displayed.

The player-coach said: ‘You never know quite what you're going to get with a visiting second team and Totts certainly tested our pack.

‘Early pressure from their powerful pack had us camped in our own 22 for the first 10 minutes.

‘It certainly woke up our forwards but the lads rallied and fought their way out through clever phase play.

‘We spoke at half-time about the need to regroup, focus and move the ball wide in attack.

‘We displayed great control and commitment in the forwards and the whole team has a much better focus about them.

‘The want and desire was evident from start to finish.’

Meanwhile, Locksheath Pumas returned to action after an enforced two-week break with a 20-0 success against Trojans II in Hampshire two.

In perfect conditions the Brookfield School outfit were quickly looking to run the ball.

Strong runs off the back of the scrum by Jonathan Elsmore and skipper James Campbell meant Trojans had to defend well to prevent a breakthrough.

However, Robbie Connell managed to open the scoring on 15 minutes with a penalty for offside.

Ten minutes later Ben Angell grabbed the first try, with Connell converting to give Pumas a 10-point lead.

Just before half-time Connell went in for a try which he converted himself to give Lockshead a 15-0 advantage at the interval.

Steve White added another try after the break to wrap up the win for the hosts, although they were disappointed not to have collected a bonus point.