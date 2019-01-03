Fareham Heathens on a mission… Locks Heath Pumas are buzzing

Have your say

Fareham Heathens aim to start climbing the Hampshire League premier division as they take on Portsmouth seconds at Cams Alders.

Player coach Dave Wheaton is looking for an improved second half of the season from the hosts.

He said: ‘We have been a bit up and down so far with availability and injuries at times proving costly.

‘But we have an opportunity to climb back up the league and our aim is to finish in the top half by the end of the season.

‘Training has been limited over the Christmas holidays but this has allowed for the majority of injuries to heal.

‘Our strength is in our forwards and we hope to use this to create the platform for our backs.’

Harry King rejoins the squad after recovering from a nasty ankle injury, as does Dave Higgins who is fit following a lower back injury.

Rob Impey is replaced at centre due to work commitments and Jacob Bailey starts at hooker.

Buzzing Locks Heath Pumas return to Hampshire one action with a trip to Ellingham & Ringwood.

They have warmed up well ahead of the game and will be raring to go.

Director of rugby Al Palmer believes the visitors will be ready to start the new year with a good performance.

He said: ‘We had an inter-club game before the new year and are in good shape.

‘The squad have trained well and we have plenty of players available to select from.’

Ben Stallard returns in the second row with Tom Palmer coming in at hooker.

Jonathon Elsmore, Sam Floyd and James Campbell are retained in the back row.

In the three quarters Tom Jones moves to outside-half with Chris Harvey on the wing.

Third-placed Southsea Nomads host Hampshire two leaders Fawley at Furze Lane.