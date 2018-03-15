Fareham Heathens relish Alresford trip

Have your say

Fareham Heathens travel to Alresford for their rearranged Hampshire one fixture.

Heathens head into the game buoyed by their win over the Isle of Wight last weekend.

Head coach Dave Wheaton said: ‘The lads are looking forward to this game.

‘We know what we need to do and with the 2018-19 league restructuring in the public domain.

‘We have everything to play for. Every game between now and the end of the season has significance.’

Cam Guthrie moves back into the three-quarters at centre, with Joe O’Loghlen remaining at outside-half, giving the team two playmakers. Will Dalziel drops in to full-back.

Versatile forward and strong ball-carrier Jonathan Corner is likely to be included in the squad – as is prop Steve Compton.

Heathens director of rugby Bernie Rhodes added: ‘We have not played Alresford for a couple of seasons but we know what to expect.

‘They have been improving through the season and have had some very close results against the teams at the top of the table.’

Heathens skipper Rob Impey, who is unavailable, said: ‘We made too many unforced errors last week and need to eradicate those.

‘We know we are capable of winning but it will be a challenge.’

Locks Heath Pumas find themselves playing a rearranged home Hampshire two game against Chineham.

The hosts have had a bit of a makeover because of to unavailability on this international weekend.

Encouragingly, though, the front row remains unchanged with Lee Smith, Paul Price and Steve White all putting in impressive performances last weekend.

Dave Price and Julian Beard return from injury in the second row.

JJ Elsmore, who has also been in impressive form, retains his starting spot at number eight and is supported by Chris Kitson, on his return to the back row, and John Pearson.

Matt John is selected on the wing and at scrum-half Robson Kashora gets his first start of the year.

Robbie Connell, who has been in fine form with the boot, is moved from full-back to centre to add power to the back line.

Stand-in head coach Kent Streek said: ‘Selection was tough with a few regulars away but it shows the depth we now have.

‘We have a real chance to finish the season well and meet our objectives, so we are hoping the rain does not become a factor.’