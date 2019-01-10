Fareham Heathens urged to hunt in packs and step up again after powerful showing

Have your say

Dave Wheaton is looking for improved decision making from Fareham Heathens as they go to Tottonians seconds in the Hampshire League premier division.

Heathens are aiming to build on their comprehensive win against Portsmouth seconds last time out.

Wheaton believes they have shown what they can do and need to maintain those levels.

He said: ‘Our good win against Portsmouth was a great way to start the second half of our season.

‘Hopefully it will help us achieve our target of a top half league position.

‘Although league standings put Tottonians below us, we know they can be a very strong outfit at home.

‘Our forwards had control of the game last week and I’m expecting the same again.

‘Availability has improved and as a result the pack has strengthened with the addition of Andy Burns at hooker, Rich Green to prop and the return of Harry King at number eight.

‘We have worked on support play and decision making this week in training, a couple of areas we need to improve upon.

‘When taking contact players need to do it in numbers and not on their own.’

The Heathen's three-quarters are also back to full strength with skipper Rob Impey returning to outside-centre.

Kris Owens is at inside-centre with Joe O’Loghlen back at fly-half.

Pacemen Steve Devoy and John Cole are on the wings, with a fully fit Jashan Solanki at full-back.

Wheaton added: ‘With one of our strongest squads available I’m expecting some good Heathens rugby..

‘Tottonians are a good side and they know how to score with their strength around the ruck and their pick and go.

‘This is something we need to be aware of and stopped at source.’

Gosport & Fareham are in London two south west action against Twickenham at Gosport Park.

Head coach George Hillan believes his team have a point to prove.

He said: ‘We lost the game at Twickenham but even the home side agreed we were unlucky.

‘The players are keen to turn the tables on them.’

Locks Heath Pumas host Alton at Brookfield School with the game also counting as the Hampshire Plate semi-final.

Director of Rugby Al Palmer said: ‘We are looking forward to take on the league leaders.

‘Our squad has only a few changes and we are using the pain of the defeat in our last game to drive us on.’

The backs see Sean Nuttall and Joel Stocker move to the centres, Gus Flack comes in on the wing with Robbie Connell returning at full-back.