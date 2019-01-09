Gallery: Portsmouth Valkyries v Havant

Have your say

Action from the match between Portsmouth Valkyries and Havant at Rugby Camp on Sunday.

Valkyries took the victory 29-17.

It kept them in charge at the top of the Women's National Championship south east west division one.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

This was an eighth win out of eight for Portsmouth and they have a four-point lead over London Welsh Ladies.

Havant are fourth in the table with four wins from their nine matches played.

The Valkyries host Windsor this Sunday, while Havant travel to second-bottom Rosslyn Park.