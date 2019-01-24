Have your say

Gosport & Fareham are depleted for their trip to unbeaten league-leaders KCS Old Boys in London two south west.

Head coach George Hillan admits resources are stretched to the limit for Saturday’s match.

They are also going to be without James Wales for the rest of the season.

But with some changes to the structure being made at the club there is hope the team can do themselves justice.

Hillan said: ‘We have six players out injured and added to that a number unavailable for selection.

‘Injuries include James Wales who is likely to be out for nine months after breaking his leg.

‘He had to have surgery to allow the bone to repair.

‘This will challenge the squad because there will be a number of new partnerships which will need to gel quickly.

‘Some players will have to play out of position.

‘After a mid-season review the coaching staff and players are looking to adapt the way the team plays.

‘Following the disappointing home defeat at the hands of Eastleigh the team are determined to look forward.

‘While there are areas we are still looking to develop, the focus is on implementing the new structure and processes.

‘The aim is to pick up every point available in games.

‘Hopefully our new direction will allow us to be competitive in what is anticipated will be a very hard game.’

Earlier in the season Gosport ran KCS Old Boys close at Gosport Park.

They put up a strong performance in the cold and wet before conceding two late tries.

Fareham Heathens are looking to turn the tables on hosts Eastleigh II in their Hampshire premier contest.

Heathens want revenge for the narrow 7-5 defeat inflicted on them at home.

Player-coach Dave Wheaton is expecting his team to come out on top in another close affair.

He said: ‘We are able to select a strong back line this week and this is where I’m confident Heathens can deliver.

‘The half-back partnership of Dan Lee and Joe O’Loghlen continues,

‘Dan continues to impress this season with his control and direction of the forwards, along with Joe exploiting gaps in the opposition defence.

‘We also have Rob Impey and Kriss Owens in the centre with our regular pace men Steve Devoy and John Cole on the wing.

‘At the back there is also the superb defensive and attacking abilities of our full-back Jashan Solanki.’