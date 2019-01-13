Gosport & Fareham lost composure after working hard only to squander winning position

Have your say

George Hillan blamed poor game management for Gosport & Fareham's 34-27 London two south west home defeat against Twickenham.

The home side got themselves into a winning position only to throw it away in the closing minutes through a lack of composure.

They had rallied well after a poor start.

But Hillan had all kinds of emotions on the day.

He said: ‘It was an emotional roller-coaster.

‘Our preparations were disrupted before the game and we started poorly conceding 10 points in the first five minutes.

‘After that we showed good resolve and began to take control of the game.

‘Unfortunately we suffered further injuries to influential players.

‘In the second half we looked a totally different side.

‘We got on the front foot and drove them back, scoring 19 unanswered points to lead with five minutes left to play.

‘Unfortunately we lost our composure and were left regretting some poor decisions.

‘There are still lots of positives we can take from it not least picking up two valuable points.’

In the first half Matt Tatum scored a well-worked try and Dom Holling added a penalty.

After the break Sean Shepherd, Wes Dugan and Andy Vance crossed for further tries and Holling added two conversions.

The defeat leaves the Blue & Golds deep in a relegation battle two points above the bottom two.

Fareham Heathens moved into the top half of the Hampshire premier with a 35-12 win at Tottonians II.

In Hampshire one Locks Heath Pumas suffered a 37-7 home defeat against top-of-the-table Alton.

The Pumas matched their opponents well for the first 25 minutes.

There was no score in the opening period as both teams pushed hard.

Alton broke the deadlock with a penalty and the visitors added two converted tries to lead 17-0 at half time.

In the second half the Pumas scored a well-worked try through flanker Sam Floyd who powered over the line following a great break by Joel Stocker.

Any chance of a come back though were killed off by the visitors who went on to score further tries.

Chairman George Winch said: ‘It was a much better performance but Alton were very well drilled.

‘They continually made the ball available, finding the extra man to score.’