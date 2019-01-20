Gosport & Fareham made it too easy for Eastleigh

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham paid the price for failing to turn possession into points in their 24-5 London Two South West defeat against Eastleigh at Gosport Park.

Senior coach George Hillan felt it was a game they threw away, rather than one their opponents won on merit.

He said: ‘Frustration, disappointment and proud describes our feelings at the end,

‘The scoreline suggests it was a one-sided game.

‘That doesn’t reflect the true nature of the contest.

‘We had most of the possession but once again let ourselves down with some poor decision making.

‘Again we lacked composure in the scoring zone.

‘In contrast Eastleigh were clinical and took advantage of the bouncing ball to convert their chances.’

After a hectic and unstructured start from both teams it was the home side who started to apply pressure.

A good line break and delicate kick through by Andy Vance almost led to an opening score.

A couple of missed tackles allowed the visitors to respond but good scrambling defence kept them out.

Eventually Eastleigh scored at the base of the post and soon afterwards took advantage of an injury to Vance to add a second touchdown.

The Blue & Golds responded well and were unlucky to have a Rory Penfold try disallowed for a forward pass.

This followed a brilliant piece of individual play by Sam Gee making only his second senior appearance.

The home side continued on the offensive but the final pass refused to go to hand

The rest of the game followed the same pattern with Eastleigh adding two more tries.

The home side kept going to the end and eventually grabbed a consolation try through Vance.

Hillian added: ‘We are all disappointed by the final scoreline.

‘We still feel that we can take a lot of positives from it.

‘Dan Turner and Jimmy Wallis continue to lead the way in defence and attack.

‘They lead the tackle count and make lots of carries.

‘As a squad we now have to turn our attention towards our next game at unbeaten KCS Old Boys.

‘A number of players who missed this one for a wedding should be back.’

The defeat leaves Gosport & Fareham fighting relegation two points above the bottom two.