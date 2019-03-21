Have your say

Gosport & Fareham face a must-win game against Old Tonbridgians at Gosport Park on Saturday in their bid to avoid relegation from London two south west.

The Blue & Golds are five points adrift of safety with just three games left to play.

In the Hampshire League premier division Fareham Heathens host New Miton & District the team immediately above them at Cams Alders.

Locks Heath Pumas face a resurgent Andover side at Brookfield School on Saturday (3pm) in Hampshire one.

With just three league games left, Pumas have a mathematical chance of finishing fourth.

Head coach Liam Moggeridge said: ‘There is still plenty to play for having secured our pre-season objective of finishing top six. We can now aim for a top four.’

Stuart Miller makes a welcome return to first team duty after some strong performances.