Bad start set tone as Gosport & Fareham suffered heavy home defeat to drop deeper into relegation trouble

Gosport & Fareham slipped into deeper trouble at the bottom of London two south west with a 42-7 home defeat by Old Alleynians.

The defeat saw the Blue & Golds drop into the bottom two.

As a contest the game was over by half-time after the visitors scored all their points without reply.

The home side only scored in the second period with an Aiden Price try converted by Dane Smallbones.

Senior coach George Hillan felt the team paid for not getting their play right early on.

He said: ‘We didn't start the game at the right tempo or with the necessary amount of physicality.

‘Conceding early points knocked our confidence in defence.

‘When we did apply pressure we lacked a clinical edge in our finishing.

‘Chances were created in the second period but we didn't take them.

‘In the second half we tightened up and it was pleasing not to concede again.’

Fareham Heathens gave a good account of themselves despite losing 19-5 against Hampshire premier leaders Basingstoke at Cams Alders.

Player-coach Dave Wheaton was pleased with his players’ efforts.

He said: ‘It might not have been our day but I am still so very proud of the lads for the performance.

‘We knew how strong Basingstoke are around the ruck and for 20 minutes of the first half we defended, barely getting our hands on the ball.

‘Our fortunes changed when our pack provided us with go forward ball and opened up the Basingstoke defence giving us a five-point lead.

‘Basingstoke came back strongly from the restart, eventually crossing the line themselves to make a 5-5 scoreline at the interval.

‘In the second half we never seemed to gain control and constant defending eventually took its toll with injuries and positional changes affecting the balance of the side.’

Basingstoke scored a further two tries to end the game worthy winners.

‘It was a great effort from the lads,' added Wheaton.

‘We asked for a performance and that’s what the team delivered.

‘It’s a shame we didn’t come away with something from the game.’

In Hampshire one Locks Heath Pumas suffered a 37-5 defeat at Farnborough.