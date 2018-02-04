Bridgman rues slows start to second half as Gosport & Fareham crash

Have your say

Two converted tries in the opening six minutes of the second half set Gosport & Fareham on their way to a 44-21 London two south west defeat at Farnham.

The visitors trailed 25-14 at the interval with head coach Barry Bridgman admitting they had played poorly.

He said: ‘We let things get to us in the first half and their two tries at the start of the second half killed us.

‘With teams below us winning they have cut our advantage above the relegation places to nine points.

‘That leaves us looking over our shoulders a little.’

After conceding two tries in the opening 12 minutes, Gosport hit back with a score from wing-forward Max Page, converted by Alex Dunscombe.

Wes Dugan got the first of his two tries on the stroke of half-time, adding another just after the hour mark.

In Hampshire one, Fareham Heathens returned from Ventnor with a bonus-point 31-7 win.

Head coach Dave Wheaton was left with mixed feelings about the performance.

‘We played some great rugby in the first 40 minutes but lost our way in the second half,’ he said.

‘It was a game we could have won by at least 50 points.

‘We know what we have to do to prepare for our home game against Bognor in two weeks’ time.’

Heathens started well and opened their account after nine minutes with a try from full-back Luke Adderley, following good work from the forwards.

Cam Guthrie added the conversion and the visitors extended their lead midway through the half.

Captain Rob Impey outflanked the Ventnor defence to give his side a 12-0 lead.

Further converted tries by Charles Cipperfield and Harry King gave Heathens a 26-7 interval lead.

After the break, the Fareham outfit were restricted to a single try – scored by their winger Steve Devoy.

In Hampshire two, Locks Heath Pumas produced a great second-half display to snatch a 29-26 win at Alton.

Alton controlled the match throughout the first half and led 13-6 at half-time, with Robbie Connell kicking two penalties for the visitors.

The second half saw a much better performance as Connell added two tries.

Jonathan Elsmore scored a third before Connell won the game with a late penalty.

Despite the full-back scoring 24 points, it was fly-half Nick Destefano who was named man of the match for showing great control in the game.